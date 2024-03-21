District judge describes incident in which a pedestrian was clipped by a car wing mirror as ‘an unfortunate case'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kalin McAliskey, aged 19, from Battery Road, Cookstown, was also ordered to carry out 130 hours of Community Service.

McAliskey admitted causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving to the female pedestrian at Ballymaguire Road, Stewartstown, on February 16 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that police were called to a single vehicle collision involving two pedestrians, one of whom complained of pain to her ribs and leg after being struck by the wing mirror of a BMW car being driven by the defendant.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said McAliskey had just passed his driving test.

Mr Forde stressed the defendant had no previous driving or criminal record and came from a "loving and supportive family".

He said McAliskey was a hard-working young man who had dealt with the case in a mature and direct manner by entering a guilty plea.

Mr Forde pointed out that the pre-sentence report clearly shows that he is remorseful and is considered to be at a low likelihood of re-offending.

He added that it was not a clear case of careless driving but "something in between”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described it as "an unfortunate case" where the court had to protect the public and impose a penalty.

He remarked that it had been accepted the injured party had stepped out to go round a boulder.