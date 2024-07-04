District judge gives Castledawson roofer opportunity to help in the community
Robert Codona, aged 51, from Hillhead Cottages, Castledawson, admitted charges of criminal damage, attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.
Sentencing him at Magherafelt Magistrates Court, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told him she was giving him an opportunity to help out in the community.
Ms Mullan said he was in breach of a suspended sentence and she expressed the hope that the Community Service Order would prevent him from relapsing and committing further offences.
She also ordered him to pay £67.68 restitution to the PSNI in respect of damage to a cell van.
The court heard the charges arose out of an incident at Castledawson on December 27 last year.
Defence lawyer Liam McStay said Codona was under the influence of alcohol at the time and needing to get into his own house to get keys for his son's house.
Mr McStay explained another party had urged him to smash a window and "it can be sorted out tomorrow”.
He said when police arrived and arrested him he “started misbehaving” as he did not think he had done anything wrong.
The lawyer said Codona had hit a bomb and bullet proof window in a police car and the damage to the cell van resulted in it having to be cleaned.
He stressed the offences had arose out of “an odd situation where alcohol was involved” and he wished to apologise to police.