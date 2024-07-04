Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A roofer who became disorderly towards police officers after he smashed a window in his house to get spare keys, has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of Community Service.

Robert Codona, aged 51, from Hillhead Cottages, Castledawson, admitted charges of criminal damage, attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Sentencing him at Magherafelt Magistrates Court, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told him she was giving him an opportunity to help out in the community.

Ms Mullan said he was in breach of a suspended sentence and she expressed the hope that the Community Service Order would prevent him from relapsing and committing further offences.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

She also ordered him to pay £67.68 restitution to the PSNI in respect of damage to a cell van.

The court heard the charges arose out of an incident at Castledawson on December 27 last year.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said Codona was under the influence of alcohol at the time and needing to get into his own house to get keys for his son's house.

Mr McStay explained another party had urged him to smash a window and "it can be sorted out tomorrow”.

He said when police arrived and arrested him he “started misbehaving” as he did not think he had done anything wrong.

The lawyer said Codona had hit a bomb and bullet proof window in a police car and the damage to the cell van resulted in it having to be cleaned.