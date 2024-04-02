District judge gives Tyrone man caught with cannabis vape pens ‘last opportunity’
Lee Stanley Robinson, aged 27, from Moy Road in Dungannon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court for possessing cannabis.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Robinson that this would be his last fine for drugs possession.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that on January 27 last, at approximately 10.30am, police on the Moy Road, Dungannon, stopped a vehicle which had been travelling in front of them.
The lawyer said police carried out a search of the vehicle and found four cannabis vape pens.
He added that the defendant told police that they were for his own personal use.
Defence counsel Noel Dillon told the court that the defendant worked as a grounds keeper and had resorted to using cannabis as he suffered back pain which was often chronic.
Mr Dillon explained that the defendant has been before the court before on drug matters for which he received fines.
He added that Robinson has since been desisting from using cannabis and pleaded to the court to give him credit for this and his early guilty plea.
Making a destruction order for the cannabis pens, District Judge Ranaghan said he would deal with the case by imposing “a significant fine” but that this was the defendant’s “last opportunity”.
He remarked that the fine was a high price to pay for cannabis pens.