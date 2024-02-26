District judge issues arrest warrant for Fermanagh man accused of breaking into St Patrick's Church in Dungannon
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Fermanagh man accused of entering as a trespasser St Patrick's Church, Dungannon, with intent to steal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martin Francis Collins (31) from Bayview Close, Enniskillen, is also charged with damaging a door at the church on December 30, 2022.
He faces a further charge of dishonestly using electricity between September 18, 2022 and February 23 last year.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan issued the bench warrant after the being told Collins had not turned up at Dungannon Court on Friday for sentencing.