District judge issues arrest warrant for Stewartstown man who failed to attend court
An arrest warrant was issued at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Friday for the arrest of a Stewartstown man who failed to answer his bail on a domestic abuse charge.
Ryan James Burton, aged 32, from the Hillhead Road area of the village, faces charges of pursuing a course of behaviour that was abusive to another person between December 1, 2022 and May 10 this year, and resisting police.
District Judge Peter Magill issued the warrant after being told that Burton had not attended the court.