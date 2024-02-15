Register
District judge issues bench warrant for Maghera man who failed to attend court on public order charges

An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Maghera man who failed to attend on public order charges.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:18 GMT
Gavin Ballantine (28), of Oakvale Terrace, Culnady, is accused of disorderly behaviour, common assault and indecent behaviour at Moneymore, on September 18 last.

Ballantine also faces charges of criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon, a crowbar, attempted criminal damage, assault on police and resisting police on November 24 last.

The judge issued the warrant after having the defendant’s name called outside the courtroom.