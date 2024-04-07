District judge lambasts Portadown man after fight in Craigavon Area Hospital Emergency Department

People go to the Emergency Department for refuge and healing, not to deal with ‘yahoos’ fighting with each other, a district judge said to a Portadown man accused of disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Area Hospital.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2024, 17:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mark McLoughlin, aged 22, from Huntingdale Lodge, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

-

Read More
One of Rushmere Shopping Centre's anchor stores in Craigavon is to expand with u...
Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press EyeCraigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
Most Popular

-

Barrister Gavin Cairns told the court McLoughlin was attending with his father and there was a pre-sentence report to which District Judge Francis Rafferty responded: “Yes, I’ve read it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecuting barrister Mr Malcolm Irvine said that “in essence, it was a fight between two individuals in the A&E department of Craigavon Area Hospital” in the early hours of November 5 last year.

"The defendant was warned a number of times in relation to his behaviour. Following the conclusion of the fight he continued in the same vein with general verbal abuse towards members of the public,” said the prosecutor.

District Judge Rafferty said the pre-sentence report suggests a low risk of reoffending.

“Notwithstanding that, people go to hospital, particularly the A&E Department as a place of refuge and healing. The last thing they need to be dealing with are yahoos running around the place being disorderly, fighting with each other. Whatever explanations they give, their behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be condoned by the court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The bottom line is this. What is keeping you out of jail today, Mr McLoughlin, is that you are in full time employment,” said the district judge.

He ordered McLoughlin to complete 140 hours of Community Service.