District judge lambasts Portadown man after fight in Craigavon Area Hospital Emergency Department
Mark McLoughlin, aged 22, from Huntingdale Lodge, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.
Barrister Gavin Cairns told the court McLoughlin was attending with his father and there was a pre-sentence report to which District Judge Francis Rafferty responded: “Yes, I’ve read it.”
Prosecuting barrister Mr Malcolm Irvine said that “in essence, it was a fight between two individuals in the A&E department of Craigavon Area Hospital” in the early hours of November 5 last year.
"The defendant was warned a number of times in relation to his behaviour. Following the conclusion of the fight he continued in the same vein with general verbal abuse towards members of the public,” said the prosecutor.
District Judge Rafferty said the pre-sentence report suggests a low risk of reoffending.
“Notwithstanding that, people go to hospital, particularly the A&E Department as a place of refuge and healing. The last thing they need to be dealing with are yahoos running around the place being disorderly, fighting with each other. Whatever explanations they give, their behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be condoned by the court.
"The bottom line is this. What is keeping you out of jail today, Mr McLoughlin, is that you are in full time employment,” said the district judge.
He ordered McLoughlin to complete 140 hours of Community Service.