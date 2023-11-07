District Judge orders Coagh man to carry out community service for damaging a blind
Michael Mitchell (42), from Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, admitted a charge of criminal damage on April 16.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan also ordered him to pay £100 compensation in respect of the damage.
He told the defendant at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that the aggravating factor in the case was that two children had witnessed the incident.
Prosecuting counsel said police were tasked to a domestic incident at an address where the injured party alleged the defendant had damaged a blind.
A defence lawyer said Mitchell had called to collect the children but they indicated they could not go.
She said he went to the front door and saw that he was being recorded on the complainant’s phone. As he reached to delete the recording he damaged the blind, she added.