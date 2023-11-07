A man who damaged a blind when he went to grab a phone his former partner was filming him on, has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Mitchell (42), from Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, admitted a charge of criminal damage on April 16.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan also ordered him to pay £100 compensation in respect of the damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the defendant at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that the aggravating factor in the case was that two children had witnessed the incident.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said police were tasked to a domestic incident at an address where the injured party alleged the defendant had damaged a blind.

A defence lawyer said Mitchell had called to collect the children but they indicated they could not go.