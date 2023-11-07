Register
BREAKING

District Judge orders Coagh man to carry out community service for damaging a blind

A man who damaged a blind when he went to grab a phone his former partner was filming him on, has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael Mitchell (42), from Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, admitted a charge of criminal damage on April 16.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan also ordered him to pay £100 compensation in respect of the damage.

He told the defendant at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that the aggravating factor in the case was that two children had witnessed the incident.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said police were tasked to a domestic incident at an address where the injured party alleged the defendant had damaged a blind.

Read More
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council to write to Israeli ambassador expressing 'deepe...

A defence lawyer said Mitchell had called to collect the children but they indicated they could not go.

She said he went to the front door and saw that he was being recorded on the complainant’s phone. As he reached to delete the recording he damaged the blind, she added.