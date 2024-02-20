District judge orders pre-sentence report after Tyrone woman admits shoplifting charge
A Tyrone woman pleaded guilty to a theft charge when she appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
Patricia Anne Lappin, aged 34, from Torrent Valley, Coalisland, is charged with stealing food and household goods, valued £145.43, belonging to Springisland Supermarket, Coalisland, on January 8 last year.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare adjourned the case until April 12 for a pre-sentence report.
Mr O'Hare told the defendant that it was in her interest to attend appointments and cooperate with the Probation Service.