District judge orders pre-sentence report after Tyrone woman admits shoplifting charge

A Tyrone woman pleaded guilty to a theft charge when she appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 20th Feb 2024, 02:50 GMT
Patricia Anne Lappin, aged 34, from Torrent Valley, Coalisland, is charged with stealing food and household goods, valued £145.43, belonging to Springisland Supermarket, Coalisland, on January 8 last year.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare adjourned the case until April 12 for a pre-sentence report.

Mr O'Hare told the defendant that it was in her interest to attend appointments and cooperate with the Probation Service.

