District Judge orders pre-sentence report in disorderly behaviour case

Twenty-nine-year-old Dominic Hill from Springdale in Dungannon, is accused of disorderly behaviour at Perry Street in Dungannon on February 18 this year.

Hill also faces charges of assaulting a constable and resisting police on the same date.

