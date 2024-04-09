District Judge orders pre-sentence report in disorderly behaviour case
A pre-sentence report was ordered at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, in the case of a man facing public order charges.
Twenty-nine-year-old Dominic Hill from Springdale in Dungannon, is accused of disorderly behaviour at Perry Street in Dungannon on February 18 this year.
Hill also faces charges of assaulting a constable and resisting police on the same date.
Adjourning the case until May 17, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Hill that he would get one opportunity to attend with Probation and to take it.