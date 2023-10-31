Register
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

District Judge orders pre-sentence report in driving case

A pre-sentence report was ordered at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday in the case of a local man charged with driving while disqualified.
By MId Ulster Court Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:40 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thirty-year-old Romas Simkevicius, from Brookfield Crescent in Dungannon, is accused of committing the offence at Brookfield Road in the town on August 1 this year.

Read More
Mid Ulster Taekwondo students enjoy 'amazing success' at Open Championships in ...

Adjourning the case until December 6 for the preparation of the report, District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that a report was needed when their was "a risk of custody".

He said the defendant needed to cooperate with Probation.

Register
Follow us