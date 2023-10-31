District Judge orders pre-sentence report in driving case
A pre-sentence report was ordered at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday in the case of a local man charged with driving while disqualified.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thirty-year-old Romas Simkevicius, from Brookfield Crescent in Dungannon, is accused of committing the offence at Brookfield Road in the town on August 1 this year.
Adjourning the case until December 6 for the preparation of the report, District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that a report was needed when their was "a risk of custody".
He said the defendant needed to cooperate with Probation.