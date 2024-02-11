District judge praises restraint shown by police as he sentences Tyrone man for 'reprehensible and disgusting' behaviour
Miguel Caetanito, aged 20, from Canal Place, Coalisland, admitted assaulting two police officers on February 14 last year.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that police responded to a report from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service about aggression from the defendant, who was lying unconsicous on the ground in the Knockmore area.
The lawyer said when police woke the defendant up he continued to be aggressive and had to be handcuffed for his own safety and that of the police officers.
He spat on one officer and kicked another on the knee while being placed in an ambulance, said counsel.
He was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he continued to be aggressive towards police and had to be restrained a number of times while he was on a bed in case he hurt himself.
A defence lawyer said the defendant appeared in court "very aware of the powers of the court," and pleaded with the district judge not to impose a custodial sentence.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Caetanito that his behaviour on this occasion had been “reprehensible and disgusting”.
Mr Ranaghan praised the restraint shown by the police officers while dealing with an aggressive individual. He said their restraint never ceased to amaze him.
The judge warned the defendant that if he breached the order in anyway he would serve a six-month custodial sentence.