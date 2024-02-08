Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The case against Christopher Abraham from Lynedale Grange was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 8). The 67-year-old is accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child on dates between May 25, 2022 and May 27, 2022.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A solicitor, Mr Gabriel Ingram who was raising the case on behalf of another solicitor, suggested that the case was before the court for ‘an update’ however District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “It is in for more than an update.”

The district judge said he had an email, from Abraham’s solicitor Mr John McCamley, raising an issue over the refusal of a legal aid application for Abraham.

District Judge Rafferty said the letter raised an issue that Abraham is on a pension with a household to support and ‘significant outgoings’. The district judge said he had a look at the bank statements provided with the legal aid application form and “they raise more questions than they answer”.

“There appears to be pension payments in excess of what was on the legal aid form," said the district judge. “There seems to be outgoings, which on my reading, don’t relate to household expenses but do relate to heavy usage of Sky Bet – which is an online betting platform.

“And indeed other outgoings which, on my reading of it, is significant usage of online video portals for chatting and I don’t think we need to go into the nature of what those chats might be,” said the district judge who also pointed out that the defendant has £140,000 in capital in his house.

"I cannot see any circumstances in which a legal aid application would be granted. My refusal stands,” said District Judge Rafferty.