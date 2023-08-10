District judge refuses bail to Maghera woman accused of harassing neighbours

A South Derry woman accused of harassing neighbours was refused bail when she appeared by videolink from Hydebank Prison at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Brenda McEldowney, from Sunnyside Park in Maghera, faces charges of disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage, harassment, possessing offensive weapons, wooden sticks, and assaulting police officers.

The court heard the charges arose out of an alleged incident in the Sunnyside Park area of Maghera on June 18 last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An investigating police officer said their only objection to bail was the address offered by the defendant, as the injured party's and the defendant's houses were facing each other.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

She said police were "concerned matters would start up again”.

The officer added they would also be seeking conditions with regard to alcohol consumption as this was factor in her offending.

Applying for bail, defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant had recently lost her long term partner in a road accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr McStay said the defendant could be ordered to report to her GP within 36 hours of her release from custody for help with regard to alcohol.

He pointed out that when she was eventually released from custody she would have to learn to live again in the community and this was an opportunity for her.

Refusing the application, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she was "very reluctant" to grant bail as she was concerned "these people would continue to be harassed by this lady”.

Ms Mullan said she accepted McEldowney is "quite a vulnerable lady in her own right", but her consumption of alcohol could lead to "matters escalating again”.