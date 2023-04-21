District Judge says motorist was ‘trying it on’ with false driving licence

Ambrose Thomas Martin McLaughlin (53) from Mitchell Park, Dungiven, faces charges of driving while disqualified, having no insurance, driving without due care and attention and possessing a false driving licence.
District Judge Peter Magill remarked that McLaughlin was "trying it on" with the false licence and adjourned the case until June 7 for a pre-sentence report.
He warned him at Magherafelt Magistrates Court that it was in his interests to cooperate with Probation.
The court heard that on January 20, police observed a vehicle coming at speed towards them.
Prosecuting counsel said the carriageway has a 60mph speed limit and the vehicle performed an overtake and crossed the central white line.
She said police took the registration details of the vehicle and it was later detected travelling at between 80 and 85mph over a half mile before it was signalled to pull over.