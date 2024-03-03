Register
District judge tells Co Antrim teenager he ‘needs to address his drug issues’

A teenager described by the district judge as "quite a troubled young man" has been placed on Probation for 18 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 09:32 GMT
Cameron Lyttle, aged 19, from Carncome Road, Ballymena, admitted possessing Methamphetamine and cannabis on June 12, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel said four small bags of 'Meth' and a single bag of cannabis were seized by the police.

She said the defendant told them the drugs were for personal use.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Defence lawyer Liam McStay said that Lyttle had been engaging with the community addiction team, rehabilitation centre, crisis response and Probation Service.

Mr McStay stressed the defendant has been actively working with Probation and it appeared to be helping him.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Lyttle that he needed to address his drug issues.

She said he needed to get out of the drug cycle and she would give him an opportunity to continue engaging with Probation and the other agencies.

The judge also made a destruction order for the drugs.