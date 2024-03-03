District judge tells Co Antrim teenager he ‘needs to address his drug issues’
Cameron Lyttle, aged 19, from Carncome Road, Ballymena, admitted possessing Methamphetamine and cannabis on June 12, 2022.
Prosecuting counsel said four small bags of 'Meth' and a single bag of cannabis were seized by the police.
She said the defendant told them the drugs were for personal use.
Defence lawyer Liam McStay said that Lyttle had been engaging with the community addiction team, rehabilitation centre, crisis response and Probation Service.
Mr McStay stressed the defendant has been actively working with Probation and it appeared to be helping him.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Lyttle that he needed to address his drug issues.
She said he needed to get out of the drug cycle and she would give him an opportunity to continue engaging with Probation and the other agencies.
The judge also made a destruction order for the drugs.