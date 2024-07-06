Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A district judge has told a woman her behaviour was “appalling” towards police officers who were trying to help her.

Jennifer Ann Bell from Ardmore Hill, Armagh, was placed on Probation for two years for assaulting two officers and disorderly behaviour.

Judge Peter Magill told the 39-year-old to engage with the various programmes recommended by Probation during this period.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on May 13 last year, police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically in the Quarry Lane area of Dungannon and pulled over the defendant.

Prosecuting counsel said officers noticed that she was irritated and would break into dance.

The lawyer said the defendant is bipolar and when taken to hospital became aggressive towards officers, attempting to knee one in the genitals but instead kneed him in the thigh.

She was later taken outside for a cigarette after she appeared to calm down but became aggressive again, verbally abusing officers and striking one on the chin and kicking him on the shin.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.

He said she accepted that her conduct was appalling towards people who were just trying to help her.

"She offers a fulsome apology to those who were inconvenienced by her behaviour,” he said.

The lawyer explained that Bell had voluntarily engaged in a 12-week programme with community addiction to address her mental health issues.