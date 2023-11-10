District Judge tells disqualified driver he has ‘no regard’ for traffic regulations
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam John Higgins, from Carnbeg Avenue in Antrim, was fined £250 and disqualified from driving for eight months for driving while disqualified.
Higgins was fined a further £200 with a £15 offender's levy for having no insurance.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard the offences came to light after police stopped the defendant at Mullaghboy Hill, Magherafelt, on July 8 last.
Imposing the disqualification, Judge Oonagh Mullan told Higgins that he was getting off light as he had got behind the wheel a short time after being disqualified.
Defence lawyer Michael Forde said to the defendant's credit he had served two and half months of the disqualification without driving, and had been using buses and taxis at great expense.
He said Higgins laid cables for the NIE and was very concerned about his business going into administration.