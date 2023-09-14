District judge tells Magherafelt man his behaviour outside pub was ‘very silly’

A Magherafelt man who was told by police to go home after an incident outside a public house in the town, has been given a Conditional Discharge for 18 months.

Ivars Kalnins, aged 37, from Garden Street, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour on June 17 last.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police were called to a report of the defendant acting in a disorderly manner in the vicinity of the pub in Garden Street.

Counsel prosecuting said Kalnins was "clearly under the influence of alcohol" and police gave him a chance by telling him to go home. He walked away "but then came back" and was arrested.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Defence solicitor Donal Heron said the defendant worked as a general labourer and pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently.

District Judge Peter Magill told Kalnins that he would be given credit for entering a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.