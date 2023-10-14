District judge tells South Derry teenager not to ‘get behind the wheel’ of a car for six weeks
Eighteen-year-old Fergal McCoy from Birchwood, Bellaghy, was also fined a total of £720 with a £15 offender's levy for having defective lights and incorrect form of registration.
The court heard the offences were detected by police who stopped the defendant's vehicle at Rainey Street carpark, Magherafelt, on May 6, and at Coleraine Road, Maghera, on May 19 last.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's vehicle was examined and defects were found in the front offside and front nearside tyres.
A defence lawyer explained to the court that the defendant had purchased the car shortly after passing his test in April 2022.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan warned McCoy not to get behind the wheel over the next six weeks. "And make sure any car you're driving in future is roadworthy," she added.