A young motorist caught driving with two defective tyres, was given a six-week disqualification at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Eighteen-year-old Fergal McCoy from Birchwood, Bellaghy, was also fined a total of £720 with a £15 offender's levy for having defective lights and incorrect form of registration.

The court heard the offences were detected by police who stopped the defendant's vehicle at Rainey Street carpark, Magherafelt, on May 6, and at Coleraine Road, Maghera, on May 19 last.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's vehicle was examined and defects were found in the front offside and front nearside tyres.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

A defence lawyer explained to the court that the defendant had purchased the car shortly after passing his test in April 2022.