District judge tells Tyone teenager his two pints will have 'significant impact' on him going forward

Dylan Gilbert, aged 18, from Dreemore Road, Dungannon, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

The local magistrates court was told that at approximately 12.05am police in the vicinity of Moy Road stopped a vehicle and spoke to the driver who identified himself as the defendant.

Prosecuting counsel said officers detected a smell of intoxicating liquor and noticed that the defendant’s speech was slurred. He provided a preliminary breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 94 mcgs.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said Gilbert was arrested and taken to Dungannon custoday where he provided an evidential specimen of 41 mcgs in breath.

She added that the defendant has no previous convictions.

A defence solicitor said the defendant admitted the offence and that he taken two pints in Dungannon and had made “a very bad start to his driving career.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that for some reason it had been a very high preliminary reading.

Mr Ranaghan told Gilbert that he had made “a very stupid decision” to drive as it would have a “significant impact” on him going forward.