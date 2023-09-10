District judge tells Tyrone man he behaved like ‘a complete lunatic’
Niall Loughran, aged 23, from Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, admitted charges of indecent behaviour and disorderly behaviour in the village of Moy on May 21 this year.
Judge Michael Ranaghan said at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that the incident had happened just four days after the defendant had been given a suspended sentence for other matters.
He told Loughran that he was deferring sentence in this case until January next to give him an opportunity to show the court he can stay out of trouble.
But he warned him that if he offended "in any way" during the next four months he would get six months in custody.
Counsel prosecuting said police on night duties in the vicinity of The Square in Moy saw the defendant standing with his hand down at his groin and red pants exposed.
The lawyer said the defendant gave police a finger sign and shouted scum bags at officers.
She said as well as police there were mulitple people in the area at the time and Loughran subsequently lunged at police, shouting and swearing.
A defence solicitor said the defendant was accompanied in court by his mother who was in a "fairly distressed state" at the thought of him going to prison.
He said Loughran was not an alcoholic but could simply not control himself when he has alcohol taken.
The solicitor said the defendant is trying to address the issue and was otherwise a hardworking young man.