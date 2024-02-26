District judge tells Tyrone man who reversed into a fence that he put other road users at considerable risk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas McGuinness (27), from Cullion Road, Dungannon, was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to stop, remain and report a damage-only accident, having no insurance, aggravated taking vehicle causing damage, driving unaccompanied and driving while having consumed excess alcohol in the vicinity of Ballynakilly Road and Drumkee Road, Coalisland.

The court heard on August 13 last, police received a report of a incident in the Coalisland area and shortly afterwards police located a crashed VW Passat and eye-witnesses said the defendant had run off.

Prosecuting counsel said it was established McGuinness did not have permission to drive the vehicle, and he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 83 mcgs. When interviewed, he made a full admission.

Counsel explained McGuinness said he had been in the car with a group of people who left and when they did not return within 15 to 20 minutes he took it for a drive. He said the car was “not working” and he reversed it into a fence and drove back down the road and stopped and walked away.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said McGuinness was “doing his best” to deal with drink and substance issues.

Mr Nugent stressed the defendant had cooperated with the authorities and apologised to the owner of the vehicle.