District judge tells Tyrone woman she should be ashamed of herself for punching man in wheelchair
Lisa Morgan, aged 33, from Altmore Drive, Dungannon, was told by District Judge Oonagh Mullan that she should be "thoroughly ashamed” of herself.
Morgan admitted assaulting the man, who the court was told has celebral palsy, on October 31, 2022.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that Morgan had entered the home of the victim without permission and sat on the arm of his chair.
A prosecuting lawyer told the court that the defendant hit the victim on the chest with a closed fist before the injured party managed to get a neighbour across the road to help him.
The lawyer said the neighbour locked the door but the defendant returned and made further attempts to enter the property by force.
He added that the neighbour later identified the defendant to police as he had known her since she was young.
The defendant was interviewed about the incident, but made no comment to every question put to her.
A defence lawyer explained that Morgan has addiction issues for which she has received treatment and has not taken any illegal substances or alcohol since.
He said that she does not know the victim but accepted punching him on the chest with a closed fist.
District Judge Mullan described it as an “appalling offence” on a vulnerable man who now feels he has to keep his door locked.