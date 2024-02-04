District judge tells Tyrone woman she should be ashamed of herself for punching man in wheelchair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisa Morgan, aged 33, from Altmore Drive, Dungannon, was told by District Judge Oonagh Mullan that she should be "thoroughly ashamed” of herself.

Morgan admitted assaulting the man, who the court was told has celebral palsy, on October 31, 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that Morgan had entered the home of the victim without permission and sat on the arm of his chair.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that the defendant hit the victim on the chest with a closed fist before the injured party managed to get a neighbour across the road to help him.

The lawyer said the neighbour locked the door but the defendant returned and made further attempts to enter the property by force.

He added that the neighbour later identified the defendant to police as he had known her since she was young.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant was interviewed about the incident, but made no comment to every question put to her.

A defence lawyer explained that Morgan has addiction issues for which she has received treatment and has not taken any illegal substances or alcohol since.

He said that she does not know the victim but accepted punching him on the chest with a closed fist.