District judge tells woman she made a ‘catastrophic misjudgement on this one occasion’

A woman caught driving with excess alcohol in Magherafelt had three young children in her car, the local magistrates court was told on Wednesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Heather Cowan from Milton Close, Henley on Thames, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

Cowan, who appeared in court via video link, admitted driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel said on August 21 last, police received a report from a member of the public about a female slumped over a bench who then walked to a car parked at a shop in Portglenone.

Court gavel.

The lawyer said she entered the car and drove out of the car park erratically. She said police intercepted the vehicle at Rainey Street in Magherafelt.

Counsel said there were three children in the car aged between two and six years old.

The lawyer said a preliminary breath test was failed by the defendant and she was arrested and taken into custody where she provided an evidential specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 98mgs in breath. She added that the defendant had made a full admission.

A defence lawyer said the defendant worked part-time and her husband was a minister of religion.

District Judge Peter Magill remarked the aggravating factor in the case was that children were in the car.

He told the defendant that she had made a “catastrophic misjudgement on this one occasion.”

