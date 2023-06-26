A District Judge has told a South Derry woman that she needed to address her issues with alcohol or she would just end up back in custody.

Helen Collins (45), of Clarkes Square, Knockloughrim, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, on charges of assaulting a woman and attempting to damage a window on May 7 last.

Collins, who appeared by video link from Hydebank at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday, was told by District Judge Oonagh Mullan to make contact with the appropriate authorities to get help.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 2.15pm police report of an attempt to break a window in a house at Oakland Crescent, Gulladuff.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Counsel said the defendant had arrived at the property looking for money from her mother, who refused to allow her in and spoke to her through the window as the defendant was "angry and aggressive when intoxicated".

The lawyer said Collins had reached through the window with a wooden stick to assault her mother and then emptied a flower pot and threw it at the window.

She said the incident was witnessed by a neighbour and Collins was later arrested by the police at her home address and denied the charges.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been in custody for seven weeks and during that time she had attended AA meetings in an attempt to address her alcohol addiction and planned to attend Cuan Mhuire.