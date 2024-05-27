District judge warns young Tyrone woman to ‘stay out of trouble’ or she would go straight to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Ardboe woman was warned by a district judge to stay out of trouble or else go to prison when she appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh.

Elle Campbell, aged 23, from Lake View Cottages, faces three charges of assault on police and disorderly behaviour arising out of an incident at Market Square, Dungannon, on December 19 last year.

Deferring sentencing until November 6, District Judge Peter Magill told Campbell that she was in "serious trouble" and he could send her to prison.

Mr Magill said she was receiving help in a medical sense but he was concerned that she had turned up at Probation appointments "under the influence of something”.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

"i'll make you a promise. If you continue to cooperate with Probation and not commit further offences I will not send you to prison. But if you don't I will send you straight to prison," he warned.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that in the early hours of the morning, police spoke to Campbell who was intoxicated and began swearing at police in a public area.

The lawyer said the defendant struck an officer on the left arm and chest as she was being restrained and handcuffed.

He said Campbell then blacked out while being taken into custody and but then struck an officer on the knees several times and began screaming and shouting.