The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley, who is on the Policing Board, said the statistics underline the need for adequate resources to tackle rising harm in our communities.

He said: “That there may be up to 23,000 individuals deemed a sexual risk to children living in NI is deeply disturbing. As the Chief Constable has indicated it is equivalent to the population of a large town.

“This figure reflects previous research that crime is increasingly becoming more violent and harmful, with children and other vulnerable groups increasingly the target. On average, five children in NI are targeted by sexual offenders online every week. Sadly, children are often at higher risk when at home, on a computer or using a mobile device, than when on our streets.

“It is critical that the full machinery of our criminal justice system is invested in stopping abusers. The welfare of children and young people must be front and centre. The PSNI and NCA require appropriate and sustained resources to detect, disrupt and prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation in all forms.