Joe McGuigan (66), of Lismoyne Park in Belfast, is accused of assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily farm and assaulting the man's son on April 2 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting at Ballymena, at 12.40am police were called to the Hilton Hotel at Templepatrick to a report of a male having been assaulted and sustaining a head injury.

Police attended and spoke to a man who had a cut to the back of his head which was bleeding which subsequently required nine staples. The court was told the injured man had attended a "private function" in the hotel where the defendant was a DJ.

The prosecutor said the injured man's son had approached the DJ area "and tried to put a song on" and there was an "altercation" between the defendant and the father and son.

The son said the defendant grabbed his wrist and when his father "tried to intervene" there was a "physical altercation" between the DJ and the father.

The prosecutor said the "defendant pushed him to the chest which resulted in both of them falling and fighting with DJ equipment".

It was alleged, the court heard, the defendant had "grabbed a black thing and moved forward" and the man "reports that he received a blow to the head but didn't recall anything after that".

Police checked the area and "could not locate this black object". District Judge Nigel Broderick said the man had sustained a "nasty head injury".