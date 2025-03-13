Doagh man in court for ninth offence of being 'involved with a vehicle with alcohol taken'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST
A man has admitted being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit - his ninth conviction of being "involved with a vehicle with alcohol taken".

Winston Samuel Jenkins (44), of Anderson Park, Doagh, committed an in-charge offence at Antrim Road, Ballymena, on July 31 last year.

Full details have yet to be outlined to Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The case was adjourned to April 17 for a pre-sentence report and District Judge Nigel Broderick warned him he is at "real risk of custody".

