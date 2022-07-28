Doagh motorist caught speeding and over-the-limit on morning of July 12

Alan James Wilson (28), of Mill Green, was detected doing 94mph in a 70mph zone on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway near Antrim town at 7.55am.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 49 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant pleaded guilty to speeding and driving with excess alcohol and a defence lawyer said it was a “morning after” case.

References were handed into Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, and the lawyer said the defendant was “contrite”.