Doagh motorist caught speeding and over-the-limit on morning of July 12

Alan James Wilson (28), of Mill Green, was detected doing 94mph in a 70mph zone on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway near Antrim town at 7.55am.
He had an alcohol in breath reading of 49 - the legal limit is 35.
The defendant pleaded guilty to speeding and driving with excess alcohol and a defence lawyer said it was a “morning after” case.
References were handed into Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, and the lawyer said the defendant was “contrite”.
He said the defendant thought he was okay to drive and he had been going to “meet friends on the 12th of July”.