Doagh motorist caught speeding and over-the-limit on morning of July 12

A man with a Doagh address caught speeding early on July 12 this year was also over the limit and has now been banned from driving for a year and fined £400.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 5:19 pm

Alan James Wilson (28), of Mill Green, was detected doing 94mph in a 70mph zone on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway near Antrim town at 7.55am.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 49 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant pleaded guilty to speeding and driving with excess alcohol and a defence lawyer said it was a “morning after” case.

References were handed into Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, and the lawyer said the defendant was “contrite”.

He said the defendant thought he was okay to drive and he had been going to “meet friends on the 12th of July”.