A Doagh motorist who hit a speed of 100mph was concerned about his pregnant partner, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan William Sands (31), of Brook Meadow, was detected in a 70mph zone - the A26 dual-carriageway between Ballymena and Ballymoney - on July 25 this year.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said for such speeds people can lose their licences "but given the circumstances" he was handing down eight penalty points and a £400 fine.

The defendant already had three penalty points on his licence.