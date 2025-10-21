Doagh motorist concerned about pregnant partner hit speed of 100mph
A Doagh motorist who hit a speed of 100mph was concerned about his pregnant partner, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.
Ryan William Sands (31), of Brook Meadow, was detected in a 70mph zone - the A26 dual-carriageway between Ballymena and Ballymoney - on July 25 this year.
Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said for such speeds people can lose their licences "but given the circumstances" he was handing down eight penalty points and a £400 fine.
The defendant already had three penalty points on his licence.