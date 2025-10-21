Doagh motorist concerned about pregnant partner hit speed of 100mph

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 12:28 BST
A Doagh motorist who hit a speed of 100mph was concerned about his pregnant partner, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.

Ryan William Sands (31), of Brook Meadow, was detected in a 70mph zone - the A26 dual-carriageway between Ballymena and Ballymoney - on July 25 this year.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said for such speeds people can lose their licences "but given the circumstances" he was handing down eight penalty points and a £400 fine.

The defendant already had three penalty points on his licence.

