Doagh ‘R’ driver fined for driving at 106mph

Oliver James Hill (20), of Kilbride Road, had the speeding offence detected in a 70mph zone on the Frosses Road near Ballymena at 10.15pm on April 16 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant was in a ‘Volkswagen Golf R,’ which a prosecutor said was “quite a powerful vehicle”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer said there was “absolutely no excuse offered for the speed”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

He added: “It would be far too quick for even someone who has been driving for a significant period of time”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a “very high speed for anyone let alone a Probationary driver”.