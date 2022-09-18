Doagh ‘R’ driver fined for driving at 106mph
A Doagh ‘R’ driver caught doing a speed of 106mph has been banned from driving for two months and fined £200.
Oliver James Hill (20), of Kilbride Road, had the speeding offence detected in a 70mph zone on the Frosses Road near Ballymena at 10.15pm on April 16 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant was in a ‘Volkswagen Golf R,’ which a prosecutor said was “quite a powerful vehicle”.
A defence lawyer said there was “absolutely no excuse offered for the speed”.
He added: “It would be far too quick for even someone who has been driving for a significant period of time”.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a “very high speed for anyone let alone a Probationary driver”.
The court heard the defendant has now “sold the car”