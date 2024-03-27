Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Erin McCallion (44), with an address listed as Dunadry Road in Dunadry near Antrim town, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, March 26.

She pleaded guilty to the theft of medication of 'unknown value' from Antrim Area Hospital and charges of possessing Diazepam and Zopiclone on October 7 last year.

A prosecutor said the defendant had a clear record. The full facts of the case were not outlined to the court.

Antrim Area Hospital. Photo by Google

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "breach of trust".

He added: "A doctor stealing medication from the hospital would need a report."