Doctor admits stealing medication from Antrim Area Hospital

A doctor has admitted stealing medication from Antrim Area Hospital in what a judge said was a "breach of trust".
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2024, 13:01 GMT
Erin McCallion (44), with an address listed as Dunadry Road in Dunadry near Antrim town, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, March 26.

She pleaded guilty to the theft of medication of 'unknown value' from Antrim Area Hospital and charges of possessing Diazepam and Zopiclone on October 7 last year.

A prosecutor said the defendant had a clear record. The full facts of the case were not outlined to the court.

Antrim Area Hospital. Photo by GoogleAntrim Area Hospital. Photo by Google
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "breach of trust".

He added: "A doctor stealing medication from the hospital would need a report."

The case was adjourned to May for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.