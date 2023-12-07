Doctor on way to start shift in hospital admits charge of dangerous driving
Colin Winter (49), of Antrim Road in Lisburn, admitted a charge of dangerous driving in relation to 7.35am on January 30 in 2021 at the Tully Road near Crumlin.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard a collision was "narrowly avoided".
Advertisement
Advertisement
When police stopped the defendant he said he was a doctor "in a hurry to commence a shift at Antrim Area Hospital," a prosecutor told the court. The defendant said he had driven to court.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said to allow the defendant to get home he would adjourn sentencing until Thursday, December 7 and at that stage he would hand down a one year ban along with a £400 fine.