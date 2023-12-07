Register
Doctor on way to start shift in hospital admits charge of dangerous driving

A doctor on his way to start a shift at Antrim Area Hospital overtook a police car near a sweeping bend and junction forcing the PSNI vehicle and an oncoming vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision.
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 11:19 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Colin Winter (49), of Antrim Road in Lisburn, admitted a charge of dangerous driving in relation to 7.35am on January 30 in 2021 at the Tully Road near Crumlin.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard a collision was "narrowly avoided".

When police stopped the defendant he said he was a doctor "in a hurry to commence a shift at Antrim Area Hospital," a prosecutor told the court. The defendant said he had driven to court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said to allow the defendant to get home he would adjourn sentencing until Thursday, December 7 and at that stage he would hand down a one year ban along with a £400 fine.