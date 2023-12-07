A doctor on his way to start a shift at Antrim Area Hospital overtook a police car near a sweeping bend and junction forcing the PSNI vehicle and an oncoming vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Colin Winter (49), of Antrim Road in Lisburn, admitted a charge of dangerous driving in relation to 7.35am on January 30 in 2021 at the Tully Road near Crumlin.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard a collision was "narrowly avoided".

When police stopped the defendant he said he was a doctor "in a hurry to commence a shift at Antrim Area Hospital," a prosecutor told the court. The defendant said he had driven to court.