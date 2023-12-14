Doctor on way to start shift in hospital who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving has now applied to vacate his plea
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on December 5, when he was self-represented, Colin Winter (49), of Antrim Road, Lisburn, had admitted a charge of dangerous driving in relation to January 30, 2021 at the Tully Road near Crumlin.
That court heard he had overtaken a police car near a sweeping bend and junction forcing it and an oncoming vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision.
When stopped the defendant he said he was a doctor "in a hurry to commence a shift at Antrim Area Hospital", a prosecutor told the court.
The defendant returned to court on December 12, this time with a solicitor, and it was heard he wished to apply to vacate his guilty plea to dangerous driving.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he will look at the application and adjourned the case to January 16.