Register
BREAKING

Doctor on way to start shift in hospital who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving has now applied to vacate his plea

A doctor who pleaded guilty to driving dangerously whilst on his way to start an Antrim Hospital shift has now applied to vacate his plea.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymea. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymea. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymea. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on December 5, when he was self-represented, Colin Winter (49), of Antrim Road, Lisburn, had admitted a charge of dangerous driving in relation to January 30, 2021 at the Tully Road near Crumlin.

That court heard he had overtaken a police car near a sweeping bend and junction forcing it and an oncoming vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision.

When stopped the defendant he said he was a doctor "in a hurry to commence a shift at Antrim Area Hospital", a prosecutor told the court.

Most Popular

The defendant returned to court on December 12, this time with a solicitor, and it was heard he wished to apply to vacate his guilty plea to dangerous driving.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he will look at the application and adjourned the case to January 16.