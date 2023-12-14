A doctor who pleaded guilty to driving dangerously whilst on his way to start an Antrim Hospital shift has now applied to vacate his plea.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymea. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on December 5, when he was self-represented, Colin Winter (49), of Antrim Road, Lisburn, had admitted a charge of dangerous driving in relation to January 30, 2021 at the Tully Road near Crumlin.

That court heard he had overtaken a police car near a sweeping bend and junction forcing it and an oncoming vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When stopped the defendant he said he was a doctor "in a hurry to commence a shift at Antrim Area Hospital", a prosecutor told the court.

The defendant returned to court on December 12, this time with a solicitor, and it was heard he wished to apply to vacate his guilty plea to dangerous driving.