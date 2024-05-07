Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Erin McCallion (44), with an address listed as Dunadry Road in Dunadry near Antrim town, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 7.

She pleaded guilty to the theft of medication of 'unknown value' from Antrim Area Hospital and charges of possessing Diazepam and Zopiclone on October 7 last year.

A prosecutor said police received a report from "management" at the hospital in relation to the theft of medication from a "controlled drug cupboard".

The defendant had entered Ward C4 and removed a box of 32 Zopiclone and a box of 27 Diazepam tablets and placed them in her pocket.

The prosecutor added: "The defendant would have no legitimate reason to remove these drugs as she was not on duty that day."

CCTV was viewed and swipecard records showed the defendant's pass was used to access the ward. When interviewed the defendant admitted the offences.

A defence barrister said his client made full admissions. He said she was "previously of good character" and there was "obviously context to this behaviour".

The lawyer said there were "addiction issues" and McCallion was remorseful for what she had done. He said the defendant has been "receiving treatment" for her addiction.

He added: "She is obviously someone of good standing in terms of what she has achieved in her life and that is obviously at stake in terms of the outcome of today. She is a doctor. I do concede this is obviously a breach of trust case, very serious."

The lawyer said the defendant had been "suspended on full pay" and professional investigations were ongoing.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he took into account a guilty plea and clear record.

He told the defendant: "Clearly it is a serious matter because this involves what can be regarded as a breach of trust. You were employed in a professional capacity by the hospital and really taking the drugs was a breach of the trust that was imparted to you in your role as a doctor."

The judge added: "No doubt, perhaps, the penalty this court will impose may not have as far-reaching consequences as any decision taken by your professional body but that is entirely a matter for them."