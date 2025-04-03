Dog ‘destroyed’ by trained officers after reported attack in Newtownards left man and woman hospitalised

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 21:19 BST
A dog has been ‘destroyed’ by trained officers after two people were reportedly attacked by it in Newtownards.

The Police Ombudsman has also been contacted by the PSNI following the incident.

In a statement on Thursday (April 3), the PSNI said: “Police attended a property in the Rathmullen Drive area of Newtownards on Thursday 3rd April, following a report that a dog attacked a man and a woman.

Police responded to the incident in Newtownards (archive image).Photo: PacemakerPolice responded to the incident in Newtownards (archive image).Photo: Pacemaker
"The man and woman were given first aid for their injuries at the scene before being conveyed to hospital.

"The dog was destroyed by specially trained officers, due to the risk to the public.

"As is normal procedure, the office of the Police Ombudsman have been informed.”

