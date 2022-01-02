‘Dog faeces smeared’ on carpets and walls of former partner’s home

James Fenton (27), of Whitewell Road, Newtownabbey, had contested the case at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He declined to give evidence in court and a defence lawyer believed there was no evidence that the damage had been caused by Fenton.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer convicted the defendant of the charge saying he was spotted at the scene by police on March 5, 2021, and comments he made to the PSNI were “inconsistent”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Based on evidence he said he could not conceive that the damage was caused by an “unknown third party”.

The judge said a statement from the defendant’s former partner said that “dog faeces” had been “smeared on the floor, wall, carpets, the stairs”.

The court heard there was also water damage after taps were turned on; cables were cut on the back of a TV; two pairs of trainers had been cut; clothing was pulled out of drawers and there was damage to furniture.

The defendant had a previous record including causing criminal damage to a previous partner’s property in 2016 when clothes were thrown around and a bedroom door damaged.

The defence lawyer said on March 5 this year Fenton had earlier been to hospital.

Judge Mateer said: “It seems the previous criminal damage was committed in pretty similar circumstances out of some kind of spite you had towards a former partner, the same kind of thing presumably motivating behaviour that led to this damage on this ocasion.

“This is quite unacceptable behaviour. Relationships break down and people have to move on with their lives. To take it out on a former partner, whatever the relationship was like, is entirely reprehensible and has got to be discouraged by the courts.

“To do this was mean and despicable in the context of a failed relationship”.