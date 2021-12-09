Roland Herron of Jervis Street, Portadown pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences and was sentenced in Craigavon Departmental Court, sitting before Judge Trainor, on 7 December 2021.

Herron was charged with causing unnecessary suffering and failing to ensure the welfare of animals under Section 4 and 9 of the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “On 13 June 2019, a report was received alleging serious welfare concerns regarding a dog.

“On arrival at the defendant’s property, the Animal Welfare Officer witnessed one dog standing in the yard, very unsteady on its feet which were bleeding, and another dog lying in a concrete shed and struggling to stand.

“Both dogs were immediately taken to a local vet for examination and subsequently one dog was removed into the care of the Council under Section 17 of the Welfare of Animals (NI) Act 2011 and the other, under the instruction of the vet, was euthanised.”

The defendant, who was represented in court by Mr. Gabriel Ingram, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering and failure to ensure the welfare of the dogs.

Judge Trainor ordered Mr Herron to pay a total of £765.00 in respect of the offences and awarded a total of £780.00 costs in favour of the Council.

Judge Trainor also banned Mr Herron from keeping animals for 10 years.

A council spokesperson commented: “We will continue to investigate all instances of animal welfare concerns brought to our attention and will use all enforcement powers available to us to take action against anyone guilty of causing neglect or cruelty to animals. We would also ask the public if they have any concerns regarding the safety or welfare of an animal to report it to the council on T: 028 3751 5800 or email [email protected]”

