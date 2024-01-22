Dog jumping on Magherafelt motorist's lap caused him to swerve and hit the kerb, court told
Electrical engineer Calum John McKay, from Foxfield Park, Magherafelt, was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for failing to provide an evidential specimen on December 21 last.
Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that police were on mobile patrol at approximately 2am when their attention was drawn to a car at Moneymore Road.
The lawyer said the vehicle was moving quite slow and police observed in hitting the kerb on two occasions.
She said police stopped the car and on speaking to the defendant he told them his dog had jumped on his lap and caused him to swerve.
He provided a specimen showing an alcohol reading of 75 mcgs in breath and was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite where he refused to provide an evidential specimen.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant admitted the offence and explained that he had taken some drink while at home and then foolishly decided to drive into town to get something to eat.
Mr Atherton said the defendant realised what he was doing was wrong and was actually turning to go home when the police detected him.
Continuing, he explained the 33-year-old has been driving for 15 years and had no penalty points on his licence.
Mr Atherton added that McKay had been cooperating with police and asked for a blood test while at the custody suite and when this was refused relations became “strained”.