Dog traffickers disrupted during Larne port operation

Potential criminals were targeted in the multi-agency operation at the east antrim location with Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots welcoming the results of the operation.

The operation, which was supported by P&O and Stena Line involved stopping and searching vehicles as well as detailed checks on dogs and pups moving to Great Britain.

During the exercise, 55 per cent of pet transporters stopped during the exercise at Belfast or Larne ports were found to have some sort of non-compliance. Enforcement measures were applied and onward transport was prohibited for 44 per cent of these consignments.

Port of Larne. (Pic Google).

Commenting on the effort, which took place in the run up to Christmas, Minister Poots said: “This is the latest initiative brought forward by my Department under the #Pawsforthought banner. The trafficking of low welfare pups is an abhorrent trade, where pets are exploited in order to line the pockets of law breakers.

“I am delighted that my Department, in conjunction with a number of statutory agencies, has successfully disrupted criminal enterprises during December, when the demand for dogs and pups is high.”

Under the #Pawsforthought campaign, DAERA has formed a multi-agency group with representatives from councils, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Belfast Harbour Police, PSNI and ferry companies to discuss and cultivate better ways of working in order to address the significant issues faced as a result of the illegal trade in dog breeding.

The Minister continued: “My Department is committed to working with ferry companies, councils and the PSNI to target action where we have robust evidence to do so. We are a nation of dog lovers, so I would urge any person or organisation with credible intelligence about this criminal activity to pass it on to either my Department, the relevant council or the PSNI.”

This enforcement exercise was part of a coordinated effort to raise public awareness and to deter and disrupt the illegal breeding, transportation and sale of pups.

The information gathered during this exercise was shared with other local enforcement bodies as well as those in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, in order to allow authorities to use their respective powers to tackle the illegal puppy trade.