Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has urged dog walkers to remain vigilant following an incident at Hillsborough Forest Park this weekend which apparently saw six dogs fall ill due to eating poisonous foods.

The shocking incident which is said to have emerged on Friday, 7 July, saw a number of dogs take ill after they apparently ate toxic items while out in the popular Northern Ireland beauty spot.

The incident is said to have made six dogs ill, including volunteer search dog Betsy along with trainee search dogs Koda and Rocko, with three family pets also known to be affected.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has urged dog owners and walkers to keep their pets on the lead at all times and to be vigilant following an alleged incident involving food items. Credit: LCCC

The three volunteer K9 Search and Rescue dogs are part of a team which specialises in providing searches for vulnerable and injured people all over Northern Ireland. The organisation recently made headlines for its lifesaving work in Turkey following the devastating earthquake earlier this year.

All the dogs received emergency care at a County Down vet after consuming the toxic food scattered around Hillsborough Forest Park.

The items are said to include piles of chocolate, grapes, raisins, prunes and chocolate biscuits, all of which can be deadly for dogs if eaten in large enough quantities.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “We are aware of an incident involving foodstuffs which were left in Hillsborough Forest Park and have made a number of dogs very sick.

“While we look into this further, we would urge dog owners and walkers to keep their pets on the lead at all times and to be vigilant.

“If anyone using the park has concerns or notices something unusual, please contact the Council immediately on 028 9244 7300.

“In the meantime, we are following up with the dog owners involved. Anyone whose pet has been affected is asked to get in touch with us.”

Meanwhile, an online fundraising page aimed at recouping some of the veterinary bills related to the incident has been set up.

James McMordie states in his appeal: “A number of parks and commons popular with dog walkers have been targeted recently by people leaving toxic substances such as rat poison down. But purposely depositing piles of food such as chocolate, grapes and raisins, all commonly known to be potentially deadly to dogs, may be a new approach.

“We hope to help raise funds to cover at least some of the veterinary bill related to this incident as dog lovers and dog handlers they should not have to face this alone.”

On Monday afternoon, the online fundraising appeal had raised £2,600 of its £1,500 target.

On 8 July K9 Search & Rescue NI wrote on social media: “All the sick pups are doing well. The dogs and handlers had a long night, but all seem to be doing well today. They will be kept under close watch before going back to vets on Monday for blood checks.

“We are grateful to the vets, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their swift action.”