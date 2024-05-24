Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 31-year-old man, who has growing debts because of his drug addiction, was on a ‘cocaine binge’ just before he breached a restraining order against his parents.

Aaron Kidd, aged 31, from Victoria Grove, Dollingstown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with breaching a restraining order and possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine on March 3, this year.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

A Prosecutor said police were called to Kidd’s parent’s address after a report the defendant was in the garden of Victoria Grove, Dollingstown. She pointed out there was a Restraining Order against Kidd after his conviction for an incident involving his parents in April last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that in relation to this matter the parents didn’t make statements and no further offences were disclosed. Kidd accepted he knew about the Restraining Order but was "somewhat reconciled” with his mother and she had invited him back to live in the property. He had been there “some weeks” when a small quantity of Class A drugs, namely cocaine, was found by police. He admitted it was his and for his own use.

Kidd’s solicitor Mr Richard Montieth said on the previous incident involving in his parents Kidd "was in a very bad place because of cocaine” and he caused “a considerable amount of damage”. Mr Montieth said this situation was “somewhat different”.

He said the Restraining Order was in place to protect Kidd’s parents. “His behaviour improved so much he was back working again. After many months of being in a good place and a useful member of society, his mother took him back after he fell out with his partner.

"Unfortunately, as you will see from the report (pre-sentence report) he doesn’t accept he’s an addict and he has gone on a complete binge of cocaine that weekend. Quite properly the parents notified the authorities,” said Mr Montieth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apart from that he works hard and had his own business at one stage. Now he has debts. The debts are growing because of his addiction and the money he is spending on cocaine,” said the solicitor, urging the judge not to enact the suspended sentence.