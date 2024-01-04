A 40-year-old man, who accelerated too early before leaving a 30mph zone in Waringstown, has been given a £100 fine.

Ian Bradbury, aged 40, from Alfred Terrace, Dollingstown appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on April 20, 2023 at 4.20pm on Banbridge Road, Waringstown a Mercedes van was detected travelling at 42mph in a 30mph zone. The was offered a Fixed Penalty Notice but failed to take the offer up on time.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was driving out of Waringstown and just before he came out of the 30mph zone ‘he accelerated too early and he was unfortunately caught”.

"He was offered a Fixed Penalty Notice but his father died not long before this and he had moved back into the family home to sort things out so he didn’t get the letter,” said the solicitor.