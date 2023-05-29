Register
Domestic violence incident was 'bolt from the blue' says judge in case of Lisburn man

A Lisburn man has been ordered to serve a 12 month Probation Order after admitting to two charges of common assault.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:09 BST

Peter Hanna, 52, whose address was given as Ruskin Park in Lisburn, faced the two charges following an incident of domestic violence which it was said in court was “a bolt from the blue”.

The court heard that on March 24, 2023 the injured party reported to police that her father was becoming very aggressive.

When police attended an address in Lisburn they found the defendant lying in a back room with blood on his arms.

Probation order for Lisburn man. Pic by Google
It was reported that the defendant’s father overheard an argument and tried to calm the defendant. The defendant then punched his father twice to the left cheek and poked his eyes. He tried to continue punching but the blows were deflected.

The defendant was arrested and made no comment.

Defence admitted this was “an unsavoury incident.”

He continued: “This man went through a bad patch. He lost his employment and abused alcohol.

"He has availed of all of the support services available voluntarily. He has taken this matter very seriously and is actively seeking employment.

"He has a completely clear record. This man has already taken matters into his own hand but Probation may keep him on the straight and narrow. It was a one off incident.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said: “For the defendant and his family this is a complete bolt from the blue that he would behave like this. My concern is that lightening could strike a second time.”

Mr Browne imposed a 12-month Probation Order to “provide him with assistance”.