Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A farm labourer, who took a quad bike with defective brakes in order to herd in escaped cattle, crashed into an oncoming car, a court hears.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Trevor Dixon, aged 33, from Steps Road, Donaghcloney appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron

-

He faced a litany of driving offences including a defective braking system, failing to wear headgear, failing to report a damage-only accident, driving while disqualified, no insurance and careless driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police received a report of a damage-only road traffic collision on May 26 last year, which happened on May 10 that year, on Drumnabreeze Road, Magheralin.

The injured party said that while he was driving along the road he spotted a quad coming towards him – the rider was the defendant. He was described as looking over his shoulder and not paying attention to the road ahead.

The injured party pulled his vehicle into the near side of the road but the defendant was unable to avoid colliding with it. He then continued driving down the road returning later to explain the quad had no brakes and he was unable to get it stopped. It didn’t have a licence plate.

At that time the defendant agreed to pay for damages incurred and exchanged contact details and social media information but later “backtracked on these promises”. He provided a ‘no comment’ interview and acknowledged he was banned from driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dixon’s barrister Mr Damian Halleron said his client had been told there were cattle on the road which “as far as he is concerned it is an emergency” because of a danger of collisions.

"He knew he was a disqualified driver but he thought in the circumstances he could do it. He accepts now he couldn’t. He also accepts he was coming around the corner too fast, he wasn’t able to break and caused a collision.”

Mr Halleron said his client had two brothers who tragically died and this has had a profound effect on him. He’s been working as a farm labourer since he was aged 16, working wherever he can get the work. Not having a licence at this time of year especially, is “a real disadvantage”.

The cost of damage to the car was £3,371.46.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons said Dixon had “quite a bad record” for road traffic matters. “You have a string of no insurance convictions too,” she said, adding she was going to deal with him without immediate custody but via suspended sentences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For count one, regarding not keeping the braking system in working order, he was fined £200 plus the £15 Offender Levy and banned from driving for one year.

For failing to wear proper headgear he was fined £150. For failing to report the collision he was given a two-month jail term but suspended for 12 months, plus a driving ban for one year.

For driving while disqualified, he was given a four-month jail term but suspended for 12 months, plus a one-year driving ban. For no insurance he was given a three-month jail term suspended for 12 months and a year driving ban.

For careless driving he was fined £250 plus a year’s driving ban – all to run concurrently.