Appearing before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison was Michael Redmond Doran, aged 31, from William Street, Donaghcloney.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

Doran was accused of disorderly behaviour, common assault, assault on police and criminal damage on June 21 this year. He pleaded guilty to all the charges.

A prosecutor said on June 21 at around 10pm, police attended the defendant’s home address. She said: “The defendant appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Police could smell alcohol from him. His speech is described as being slurred and he wasn’t making much sense.

"Police were alerted to a fire coming from the rear of the property,” the prosecutor told the court,adding that police observed the defendant shouting at the injured party and ‘striking’ the injured party. The defendant was arrested for common assault.

“His behaviour became more erratic. He began shouting and attempted to headbutt a police officer,” continued the prosecutor. “He was then arrested for disorderly behaviour. Whilst in the police car he attempted to bite an officer. He then proceeded to bite his thumb and middle finger causing injury to the officer.”

The prosecutor added that while the defendant was being transported in a cell van he continually spat in the van. He was further arrested for assault on police and criminal damage. A compensation order is being sought for £67.68 for cleaning the cell van.

Doran’s solicitor Pat Vernon said his client was the person who rang the police about an unrelated domestic situation.

“When the police came to his house they were talking to him and then smoke was then seen coming from his house. The injured party in relation to the common assault came running out of his house,” said Mr Vernon, adding that his client, rightly or wrongly, assumed the injured party was behind the fire in his house and ‘reacted’.

“He was agitated in relation to the original domestic incident, the police then reacted to him assaulting the injured party. He became even more agitated because, after being the one who rang the police originally, he is the one who ended up being arrested. He accepts he over-reacted. He has been in custody for six weeks since June 23,” said Mr Vernon, adding that his client didn’t have ‘the best record’ but nothing similar in the past five years.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Mr Doran, I am not going to seek a pre-sentence report for the simple reason that you have already spent, as your solicitor has pointed out, the equivalent of three months sentence in custody and I think you are entitled to get the benefit of that. So I am not going to delay sentencing by ordering a pre sentence report.