A Donaghcloney man who smashed his girlfriend’s car window has been fined £300 after appearing in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sammy Bingham, aged 32 from Winona Crest, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on June 27 this year, police attended an address in Portadown following the report from the injured party. She said the defendant was at her home at 3am.

"She observed her CCTV camera capture him smashing the driver’s side window with his elbow. Police found the defendant and arrested him. He provided a largely no comment interview. The damage was £20,” said the prosecutor.

Bingham’s barrider Damien Halleron said his client has repaired the damage already. “He and the injured party in this case are in a relationship and have a child. There was a dispute which was ongoing. Drink was taken. He went when he shouldn’t have and did something out of frustration.

"He had a record and I accept that. There is no domestic offences pertaining to this injured party or any other injured party but it is unacceptable,” said Mr Halleron.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “It depends on your definition – if you look at the first entry in the record.”

Mr Halleron said there is a serious entry from 10 years ago.

“I assessed his record and it is largely unrelated to this type of offending,” he said. “He is on benefits and I would ask Your Worship to be as lenient as possible.”