A lock and door were damaged during a burglary in Lisburn on Sunday (October 5) evening.

Police received a report that sometime between 11pm and 12am a property had been entered in the Hillsborough Old Road area.

In an appeal for information, Detective Sergeant Gray: “A lock and door was damaged to the property – as well as a living room area that was rummaged through. Enquiries are ongoing to determine what, if anything, was taken from the house that was unoccupied at the time.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed a man in the area around the time of the report who is aged approximately in his 50s and was wearing jeans and a light-coloured T-shirt.

“Please call us with any information on 101, quoting reference number 644 06/10/25. We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of area that we could review.”